TagCoin (TAG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TagCoin has a market capitalization of $231,704.41 and approximately $8.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TagCoin has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,001.63 or 1.00189338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00072201 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00021331 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001902 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About TagCoin

TagCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org . The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

Buying and Selling TagCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

