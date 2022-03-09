TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TAL. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

TAL stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

