TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TAL. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.
TAL stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23.
About TAL Education Group (Get Rating)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
