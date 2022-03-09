Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $17.47

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $16.62. Talos Energy shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 3,945 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 73,434 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $749,761.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 6,733,070 shares of company stock valued at $63,021,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 274.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 362,653 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,438 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 139.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.