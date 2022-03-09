Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 30,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taoping by 466.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taoping by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors.

