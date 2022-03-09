Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 116.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,299,000 after buying an additional 813,826 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,390.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 826,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,693,000 after buying an additional 808,525 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,550,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 230.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 665,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 437.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 769,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,886,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.13 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

