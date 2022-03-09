Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $72.03. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -609.13 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

