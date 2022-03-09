Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $9.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.22. 117,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.64 and its 200 day moving average is $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

