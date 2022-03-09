TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz Sells 16,517 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.25, for a total value of C$1,193,328.47.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$71.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$56.55 and a 1-year high of C$73.17. The firm has a market cap of C$70.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.80.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.14.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.