TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Shares Down 12.9%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 6,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 5,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

TCL Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCLHF)

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

