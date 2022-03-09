TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. 547,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,747. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

