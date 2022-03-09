TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. 547,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,747. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.