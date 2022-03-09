TD Securities Cuts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.56.

Shares of IIP.UN stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 153,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,629. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.04 and a one year high of C$18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

