Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.32. Team shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 8,016,154 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Team during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Team during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Team by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Team (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

