Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.32. Team shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 8,016,154 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.
About Team (NYSE:TISI)
Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Team (TISI)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.