Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.72.
NYSE TECK opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Teck Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after buying an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after buying an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Teck Resources (Get Rating)
Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
