Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price target (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

