Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TELDF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland from €3.40 ($3.70) to €3.30 ($3.59) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

