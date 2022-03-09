Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 7.6%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 681,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,435,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tellurian by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,240,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,473 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 331,575 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

