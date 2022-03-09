Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Telos by 12.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $2,885,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Telos by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after purchasing an additional 607,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLS opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.24. Telos has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $39.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Telos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.