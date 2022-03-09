Telos (TLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Telos to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telos stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Telos has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLS. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

