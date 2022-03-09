Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TMSNY opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.37.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

