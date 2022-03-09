Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,519,401 shares of company stock worth $1,465,614,297. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $24.95 on Wednesday, hitting $849.35. The stock had a trading volume of 592,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,705,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $941.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $929.65. The company has a market capitalization of $852.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

