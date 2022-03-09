Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Cut by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.9% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 160.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,519,401 shares of company stock worth $1,465,614,297. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $28.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $852.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,705,160. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $941.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $929.65. The company has a market cap of $856.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

