Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,571 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $22,819,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $34.57 on Wednesday, reaching $858.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,684,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,531,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $941.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $929.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $862.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,519,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,614,297. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

