Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) to report $215.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the lowest is $208.50 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $239.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $930.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $973.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,877,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,912,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,781,000 after purchasing an additional 174,851 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.