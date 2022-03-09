Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Textron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Textron by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Textron by 17.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXT opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

