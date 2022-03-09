The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

NYSE BX opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.80 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,625 shares of company stock valued at $41,588,947 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

