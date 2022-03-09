The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.33% of Children’s Place worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

PLCE stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $833.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

