The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.04

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.04 and traded as high as $33.98. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 13,323 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $109,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRV. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

