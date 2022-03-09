The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) VP Sells $65,808.16 in Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $65,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.72. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,928,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,114,000 after acquiring an additional 400,499 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.