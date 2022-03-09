The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) CFO Maydan Rothblum Acquires 2,100 Shares

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) CFO Maydan Rothblum acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAR opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 25.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

