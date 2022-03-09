The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 2,050 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,050 ($26.86) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,450 ($32.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.34) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,033.85 ($52.85).

LON ASC traded up GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,753 ($22.97). The stock had a trading volume of 510,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,502 ($19.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.55). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,109.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,596.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.88), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,825,840.20).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

