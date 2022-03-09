The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target to $13.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avant Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

AVDX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,606. Avant Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

