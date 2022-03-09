The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.95. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 70,256 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth about $149,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.