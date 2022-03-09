The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.95. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 70,256 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
