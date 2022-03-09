The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.87. 155,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,858. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.79 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $334.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

