The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,743 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Necessity Retail REIT worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Shares of RTL opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $963.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -154.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTL. UBS Group upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Necessity Retail REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Necessity Retail REIT news, Director Stanley R. Perla purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Necessity Retail REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.