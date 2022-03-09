The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 53,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.88% of The New America High Income Fund worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 663,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 57.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 71,563 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 26.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HYB opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 6.94%.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

