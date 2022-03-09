The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.77% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $328.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

