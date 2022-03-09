The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $3,983,824.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $3,983,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JOE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 266,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,084. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth $1,955,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 49.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in St. Joe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

