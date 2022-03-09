The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117,164. The company has a market cap of $244.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.63. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $201.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

