The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 38,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.72. 483,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,117,164. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.63. The company has a market cap of $245.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $201.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.