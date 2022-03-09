The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 218,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Wendy’s worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wendy’s by 27.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,413 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 719,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 880,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 561,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

