The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Sells $434,694.68 in Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,868,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.26%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

