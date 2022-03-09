Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $10.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.96. 16,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,053. The firm has a market cap of $209.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.63 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

