Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

NYSE:THO traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,619. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

