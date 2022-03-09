Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Lifted to Buy at Danske

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

THUPY opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

