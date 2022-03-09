TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $176.20

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 176.20 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.35), with a volume of 653764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.20 ($2.53).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 360 ($4.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 351.67 ($4.61).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 240.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 255.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32. The firm has a market cap of £980.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.