Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Down 8.1%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares were down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 7,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 323,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,930,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $3,489,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,290,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,853,000 after purchasing an additional 185,755 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 139,033 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

