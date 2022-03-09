Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Trading Up 8.2%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,026,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 817,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

