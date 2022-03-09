Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.61

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.61 and traded as low as C$9.31. Timbercreek Financial shares last traded at C$9.36, with a volume of 112,598 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TF shares. TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, set a C$10.25 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timbercreek Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.03.

The company has a market cap of C$769.58 million and a P/E ratio of 18.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.62. The company has a current ratio of 35.23, a quick ratio of 35.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 135.83%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

