Tiptree (TIPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TIPT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 57,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $398.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.20. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 49.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 33.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

