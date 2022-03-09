Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Up 3.7%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 210,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 285,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TMDI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.92.
About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)
Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.
