Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Up 3.7%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 210,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 285,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMDI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Medical by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Medical by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Titan Medical by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

